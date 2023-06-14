The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks.

In 43 of 65 games this season (66.2%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has homered in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 36.9% of his games this season (24 of 65), with more than one RBI six times (9.2%).

In 41.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.6%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .248 AVG .258 .333 OBP .333 .350 SLG .367 6 XBH 10 3 HR 1 15 RBI 15 32/14 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings