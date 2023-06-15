At +900, the Cincinnati Bengals sport the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.

Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati compiled a 12-2-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of six Bengals games last season went over the point total.

Cincinnati put up 360.5 yards per game on offense last year (eighth in NFL), and it surrendered 335.7 yards per game (16th) on defense.

The Bengals had six wins at home last year and six away.

Cincinnati won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Bengals Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.

Burrow also rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

Mixon also had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, hauling in 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).

Tee Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

Logan Wilson totaled one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.

Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3000 2 September 17 Ravens - +1800 3 September 25 Rams - +6600 4 October 1 @ Titans - +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +900 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +5000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +8000 15 December 17 Vikings - +5000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +5000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +650 18 January 7 Browns - +3000

Odds are current as of June 15 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.