At the moment the Indianapolis Colts are 24th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis went 6-11-0 ATS last season.

The Colts and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Colts won just two games at home last season and two away from home.

Indianapolis won only one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

The Colts won only once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC overall.

Colts Impact Players

In 11 games last year, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 861 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Taylor also had 28 receptions for 143 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game, Michael Pittman Jr. scored four TDs, catching 99 balls for 925 yards (57.8 per game).

In the Bills' passing game a season ago, Isaiah McKenzie scored four TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 423 yards (28.2 per game).

In the passing game, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, catching 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin registered 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +6600 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3000 8 October 29 Saints - +3000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +5000 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +12500 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

