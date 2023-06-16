Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jonathan India (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Royals.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .433.
- He ranks 45th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 81st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- In 73.9% of his games this year (51 of 69), India has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (26.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 10.1% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- India has driven home a run in 23 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 59.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.323
|AVG
|.237
|.413
|OBP
|.310
|.516
|SLG
|.360
|16
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|16
|21/16
|K/BB
|34/13
|7
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.26).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.54, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.