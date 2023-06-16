The Cincinnati Reds and Luke Maile, who went 1-for-2 with a double last time out, battle J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Royals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .250 with six doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Maile has recorded a hit in 13 of 26 games this year (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (15.4%).

Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (11.5%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this year (19.2%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in eight of 26 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 .167 AVG .385 .222 OBP .448 .262 SLG .808 2 XBH 7 1 HR 2 2 RBI 7 15/2 K/BB 7/3 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings