Friday's game between the Houston Astros (39-30) and the Cincinnati Reds (34-35) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Astros taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM on June 16.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (2-1, 3.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Andrew Abbott (2-0, .00 ERA).

Reds vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Reds' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The Reds have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 6-9 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.7 runs per game (323 total).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule