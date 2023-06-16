J.P. France and Andrew Abbott will start for their respective teams when the Houston Astros and the Cincinnati Reds face off on Friday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 57 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Fueled by 200 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 20th in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Cincinnati has scored 323 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Reds rank 21st with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.445 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Abbott heads to the mound for the Reds to make his third start of the season, seeking his third win.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run.

He has earned a quality start one time in two starts this season.

Abbott has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Cardinals W 8-4 Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright 6/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke 6/13/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles 6/14/2023 Royals W 7-4 Away Ben Lively Daniel Lynch 6/16/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Abbott J.P. France 6/17/2023 Astros - Away Hunter Greene Brandon Bielak 6/18/2023 Astros - Away Luke Weaver Hunter Brown 6/19/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber 6/20/2023 Rockies - Home Ben Lively Kyle Freeland 6/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Abbott Dinelson Lamet

