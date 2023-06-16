The Cincinnati Reds (34-35) aim to continue their five-game winning streak when they play the Houston Astros (39-30) on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The probable starters are J.P. France (2-1) for the Astros and Andrew Abbott (2-0) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (2-1, 3.54 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (2-0) makes the start for the Reds, his third of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering five hits.

In his two appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .150 against him. He has a .00 ERA and averages 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Abbott is looking to collect his second quality start of the season in this game.

Abbott is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

He is looking to keep a streak of two games without surrendering an earned run intact.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros' France (2-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.54 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .242 in seven games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

France will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.

