Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals right now have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +900.
Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati compiled a 12-2-1 record against the spread last season.
- A total of six Bengals games last season went over the point total.
- Cincinnati ranked eighth in total offense (360.5 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per game) last season.
- Last year the Bengals were 6-1 at home and 6-3 on the road.
- As underdogs, Cincinnati picked up only one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.
- The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC as a whole.
Bengals Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.
- In addition, Burrow ran for 257 yards and five TDs.
- On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (58.1 per game).
- In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 catches for 441 yards.
- Ja'Marr Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.
- Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.
- Logan Wilson totaled one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.
Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+3000
Odds are current as of June 17 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.