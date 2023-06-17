On Saturday, Luke Maile (batting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has six doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .239.

Maile has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 11.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Maile has picked up an RBI in five games this year (18.5%), with two or more RBI in three of them (11.1%).

He has scored in eight games this season (29.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .167 AVG .345 .222 OBP .406 .262 SLG .724 2 XBH 7 1 HR 2 2 RBI 7 15/2 K/BB 7/3 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings