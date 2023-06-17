Hunter Greene will be on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds when they take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 58 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 202 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 21st in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 325.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .329.

The Reds rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.91) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.438 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Greene (1-4) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Greene has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright 6/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke 6/13/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles 6/14/2023 Royals W 7-4 Away Ben Lively Daniel Lynch 6/16/2023 Astros W 2-1 Away Andrew Abbott J.P. France 6/17/2023 Astros - Away Hunter Greene Brandon Bielak 6/18/2023 Astros - Away Luke Weaver Ronel Blanco 6/19/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber 6/20/2023 Rockies - Home Ben Lively Kyle Freeland 6/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Abbott Dinelson Lamet 6/23/2023 Braves - Home Hunter Greene Bryce Elder

