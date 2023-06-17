The Cincinnati Reds (35-35) ride a six-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Houston Astros (39-31), at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Brandon Bielak (3-3) for the Astros and Hunter Greene (1-4) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (3-3, 4.01 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (1-4, 4.01 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 23-year-old has put up a 4.01 ERA and 13 strikeouts per nine innings during 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .241 to his opponents.

Greene enters the matchup with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Greene will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

The Astros' Bielak (3-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.01 and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .306 in eight games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Bielak will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

