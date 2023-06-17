Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Read More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .253.

In 65.7% of his 67 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (7.5%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.3% of his games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 28 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .248 AVG .258 .333 OBP .329 .350 SLG .383 6 XBH 11 3 HR 2 15 RBI 16 32/14 K/BB 41/12 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings