Veronika Kudermetova (No. 14 ranking) will face Viktoria Kuzmova (No. 144) in the semifinals of the Libema Open on Saturday, June 17.

With -800 odds, Kudermetova is favored over Kuzmova (+500) in this match.

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, June 17

Saturday, June 17 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has an 88.9% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Viktoria Kuzmova -800 Odds to Win Match +500 -145 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 88.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.7% 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 63.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.6

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Trends and Insights

By beating No. 202-ranked Celine Naef 6-3, 6-2 on Friday, Kudermetova reached the semifinals.

Kuzmova took down Ashlyn Krueger 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Kudermetova has played 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.6 games per match.

On grass, Kudermetova has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.0 games per match while winning 62.5% of games.

In her 28 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Kuzmova is averaging 20.9 games per match while winning 48.6% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Kuzmova has played two matches and averaged 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

In two head-to-head matches, Kudermetova has defeated Kuzmova two times. Kudermetova claimed their most recent match 7-6, 7-6 on January 4, 2022 in the Melbourne Summer Set 1 Round of 32.

In terms of sets, Kudermetova has won four versus Kuzmova (100.0%), while Kuzmova has clinched zero.

Kudermetova and Kuzmova have matched up for 52 total games, and Kudermetova has won more often, securing 28 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Kudermetova and Kuzmova are averaging 26 games and two sets.

