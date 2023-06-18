Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Curt Casali -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Explore More About This Game
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is batting .164 with two doubles and nine walks.
- In 10 of 27 games this year, Casali has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this year.
- Casali has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this season (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|.188
|AVG
|.143
|.297
|OBP
|.268
|.219
|SLG
|.171
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|4
|8/4
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.32 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- The Astros will send Blanco (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday, June 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
