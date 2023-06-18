The Atlanta Dream (4-5) travel to face the Indiana Fever (4-6) after winning three road games in a row. The contest begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Dream matchup.

Fever vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSO
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fever Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Fever (-1.5) 162 -115 -105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Fever (-1.5) 162.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Fever (-1.5) 161.5 -120 -110 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Fever vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Fever have covered seven times in matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Dream have compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Indiana has not covered the spread when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
  • The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of times this season.
  • So far this year, five out of the Dream's games with an over/under have hit the over.

