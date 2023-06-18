Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (39-32) against the Cincinnati Reds (36-35) at Minute Maid Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Ronel Blanco (1-0) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (1-2) will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Reds vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 5-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

The Reds have been victorious in 25, or 47.2%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 17 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (335 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.88 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

