Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros take the field on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Luke Weaver, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +120 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023

2:10 PM ET

Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -145 +120 9 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Reds have not covered the spread in any of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with 25 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has won 17 of its 35 games, or 48.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of its 71 opportunities.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-18 19-17 13-17 23-18 22-26 14-9

