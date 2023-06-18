The Cincinnati Reds (36-35) will be seeking a series sweep when they face off against the Houston Astros (39-32) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, June 18 at 2:10 PM ET. Luke Weaver will get the nod for the Reds, while Ronel Blanco will take the mound for the Astros.

The favored Astros have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +120. The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Blanco - HOU (1-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.23 ERA)

Reds vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 27, or 55.1%, of those games.

The Astros have a 21-13 record (winning 61.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Reds have come away with 25 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 17 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Curt Casali 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+340) Will Benson 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 23rd 5th Win NL Central +550 - 3rd

