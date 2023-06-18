Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Astros on June 18, 2023
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
You can see player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Jonathan India and other players on the Houston Astros and Cincinnati Reds before their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Reds vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
India Stats
- India has recorded 74 hits with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .272/.356/.434 so far this year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 12
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 70 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .278/.360/.468 on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 17
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 30 walks and 40 RBI (70 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .281/.352/.446 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 15
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 38 walks and 39 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He has a .234/.332/.372 slash line so far this year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.