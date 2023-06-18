Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer (.314 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.360) and total hits (70) this season.
- He ranks 42nd in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 66.2% of his 68 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.9% of those games.
- In 13.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has had an RBI in 27 games this season (39.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 33 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.293
|AVG
|.265
|.388
|OBP
|.335
|.457
|SLG
|.478
|10
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|20
|22/16
|K/BB
|30/13
|5
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.32).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Astros are sending Blanco (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, June 7, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.