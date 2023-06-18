After hitting .289 with five doubles, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Ronel Blanco) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .307 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 32 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (6.3%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).

Friedl has an RBI in 14 of 48 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .307 AVG .308 .376 OBP .357 .573 SLG .385 11 XBH 7 3 HR 0 17 RBI 5 16/7 K/BB 18/7 3 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings