The Cincinnati Bengals have +900 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the league as of July 2.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati put together a 12-2-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, six Bengals games hit the over.

Cincinnati totaled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in NFL), and it ranked 16th defensively with 335.7 yards allowed per game.

The Bengals had a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 on the road last season.

Cincinnati won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.

Also, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

In 14 games, Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven TDs.

Also, Mixon had 60 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson compiled 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3000 2 September 17 Ravens - +1800 3 September 25 Rams - +6600 4 October 1 @ Titans - +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3300 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +1000 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +5000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +10000 15 December 17 Vikings - +5000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +5000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +650 18 January 7 Browns - +3000

