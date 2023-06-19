The Indianapolis Colts have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-worst in the league as of July 2.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis compiled a 6-11-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Colts games.

Offensively, Indianapolis ranked 27th in the NFL with 311.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per contest).

Last season the Colts won just two games at home and twice on the road.

When favored last season Indianapolis recorded just one victory (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts won only once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC overall.

Colts Impact Players

On the ground, Jonathan Taylor had four touchdowns and 861 yards (78.3 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Taylor scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 143 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago for the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 receptions for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

On defense last year, Zaire Franklin helped keep opposing offenses in check with 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +6600 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3000 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +5000 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +10000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +6600 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

