Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley and his .538 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Astros.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .267 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- Fraley is batting .429 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Fraley has gotten a hit in 33 of 55 games this season (60.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (23.6%).
- In 12.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Fraley has driven in a run in 25 games this season (45.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 29.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.1%.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.267
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.379
|.422
|SLG
|.477
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|24
|20/8
|K/BB
|15/15
|5
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.44).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 7.29 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.29, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .313 against him.
