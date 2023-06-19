Reds vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 19
Monday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (37-35) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (29-45) at 7:10 PM (on June 19). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Reds, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Reds will give the nod to Brandon Williamson (1-0, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Austin Gomber (4-6, 7.29 ERA).
Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and won both contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Reds failed to cover.
- This season, the Reds have been favored 16 times and won nine, or 56.2%, of those games.
- Cincinnati has not been bigger favorites this season than the -165 moneyline set for this game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 62.3% chance to win.
- Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 344.
- The Reds have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 13
|@ Royals
|W 5-4
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 14
|@ Royals
|W 7-4
|Ben Lively vs Daniel Lynch
|June 16
|@ Astros
|W 2-1
|Andrew Abbott vs J.P. France
|June 17
|@ Astros
|W 10-3
|Hunter Greene vs Brandon Bielak
|June 18
|@ Astros
|W 9-7
|Luke Weaver vs Ronel Blanco
|June 19
|Rockies
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Austin Gomber
|June 20
|Rockies
|-
|Ben Lively vs Kyle Freeland
|June 21
|Rockies
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 23
|Braves
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Bryce Elder
|June 24
|Braves
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Charlie Morton
|June 25
|Braves
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Spencer Strider
