Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Will Benson (.541 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 181 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has a double, two triples, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .257.
- Benson has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this year, Benson has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|.143
|AVG
|.359
|.211
|OBP
|.479
|.229
|SLG
|.487
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|16/3
|K/BB
|5/9
|3
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.44 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (4-6) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 7.29 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.29, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .313 batting average against him.
