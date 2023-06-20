Joey Votto -- 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Colorado Rockies, with Noah Davis on the hill, on June 20 at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Rockies.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate (2022)

Votto hit .205 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.

Votto picked up at least one hit 52 times last year in 91 games played (57.1%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (14.3%).

In 11 of 91 games last year, he went yard (12.1%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Votto drove in a run in 29.7% of his 91 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 9.9% of them (nine). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He came around to score in 28.6% of his games last season (26 of 91), with two or more runs on five occasions (5.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 45 .185 AVG .224 .312 OBP .326 .389 SLG .352 15 XBH 15 8 HR 3 26 RBI 15 44/25 K/BB 53/19 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)