For Tuesday's MLB action, here is a breakdown of all of the day's probable pitchers, headlined by a matchup between Nathan Eovaldi's Rangers and Dylan Cease's White Sox.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the docket for June 20.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Royals at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Daniel Lynch (0-3) to the hill as they take on the Tigers, who will look to Michael Lorenzen (2-4) when the teams play Tuesday.

KC: Lynch DET: Lorenzen 4 (23.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (66 IP) 5.79 ERA 4.23 7.7 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Royals at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -150

-150 KC Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Royals at Tigers

Blue Jays at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) to the hill as they play the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Eury Perez (4-1) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.

TOR: Kikuchi MIA: Pérez 14 (71 IP) Games/IP 7 (35 IP) 4.31 ERA 1.80 9.0 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -120

-120 TOR Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Blue Jays at Marlins

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Orioles at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (2-3) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow (2-0) when the teams meet Tuesday.

BAL: Bradish TB: Glasnow 12 (60 IP) Games/IP 4 (21 IP) 3.90 ERA 3.43 7.8 K/9 11.1

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -175

-175 BAL Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Orioles at Rays

Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (7-2) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez (1-2) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

ATL: Strider PHI: Suarez 14 (78.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (37.2 IP) 4.23 ERA 3.82 14.5 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Braves at Phillies

ATL Odds to Win: -150

-150 PHI Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Braves at Phillies

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Cardinals at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (3-7) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will look to MacKenzie Gore (3-5) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

STL: Montgomery WSH: Gore 14 (78.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (74.2 IP) 3.91 ERA 3.74 8.4 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Nationals

STL Odds to Win: -150

-150 WSH Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cardinals at Nationals

Mariners at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (6-5) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will counter with Gerrit Cole (7-1) when the clubs meet Tuesday.

SEA: Kirby NYY: Cole 13 (80.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (91.2 IP) 3.24 ERA 2.75 7.9 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -115

-115 SEA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7 runs

7 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mariners at Yankees

Cubs at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (8-4) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Johan Oviedo (3-6) when the clubs play Tuesday.

CHC: Stroman PIT: Oviedo 15 (91.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (75.2 IP) 2.45 ERA 4.40 7.7 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Pirates

CHC Odds to Win: -130

-130 PIT Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cubs at Pirates

Athletics at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (1-6) to the mound as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Aaron Civale (2-2) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

OAK: Medina CLE: Civale 8 (39.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (27 IP) 7.55 ERA 2.67 8.5 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -250

-250 OAK Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Athletics at Guardians

Rockies at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Noah Davis (0-0) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will look to Ben Lively (4-4) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

COL: Davis CIN: Lively 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 8 (42 IP) - ERA 4.07 - K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -190

-190 COL Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 10.5 runs

10.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rockies at Reds

Red Sox at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (1-3) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will counter with Bailey Ober (4-3) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

BOS: Crawford MIN: Ober 13 (40.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (57.2 IP) 3.98 ERA 2.65 9.1 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -145

-145 BOS Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Red Sox at Twins

Diamondbacks at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (3-4) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will give the start to Colin Rea (3-4) when the clubs play Tuesday.

ARI: Nelson MIL: Rea 14 (71.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (57.1 IP) 5.30 ERA 4.71 5.8 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -125

-125 ARI Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Brewers

Rangers at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Eovaldi (9-3) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Cease (3-3) when the teams play Tuesday.

TEX: Eovaldi CHW: Cease 14 (93.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (79.1 IP) 2.59 ERA 4.31 8.8 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Rangers at White Sox

TEX Odds to Win: -145

-145 CHW Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rangers at White Sox

Mets at Astros Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Justin Verlander (2-3) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will look to Framber Valdez (6-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

NYM: Verlander HOU: Valdez 8 (45 IP) Games/IP 14 (91 IP) 4.40 ERA 2.27 7.8 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Mets at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -145

-145 NYM Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mets at Astros

Padres at Giants Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (3-3) to the hill as they face the Giants, who will counter with Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) when the teams play on Tuesday.

SD: Lugo SF: DeSclafani 8 (41.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (79.1 IP) 4.10 ERA 4.31 8.2 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Padres at Giants

SD Odds to Win: -115

-115 SF Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Padres at Giants

Dodgers at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (8-4) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will counter with Reid Detmers (1-5) when the clubs play Tuesday.

LAD: Kershaw LAA: Detmers 14 (82.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (62.1 IP) 2.95 ERA 4.48 10.7 K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Angels

LAD Odds to Win: -130

-130 LAA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Dodgers at Angels

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.