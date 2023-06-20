On Tuesday, Nick Senzel (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Rockies.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .246 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Senzel has had a hit in 29 of 48 games this season (60.4%), including multiple hits 12 times (25.0%).

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.4%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Senzel has had an RBI in 22 games this season (45.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (37.5%), including five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 22 .219 AVG .278 .260 OBP .380 .323 SLG .443 6 XBH 7 2 HR 3 14 RBI 14 27/5 K/BB 17/13 3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings