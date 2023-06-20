Reds vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Tuesday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (38-35) and the Colorado Rockies (29-46) clashing at Great American Ball Park (on June 20) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Reds.
The Reds will give the nod to Ben Lively (4-4, 4.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Noah Davis.
Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Rockies Player Props
|Reds vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Reds vs Rockies
|Reds vs Rockies Odds
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- This season, the Reds have been favored 17 times and won 10, or 58.8%, of those games.
- Cincinnati has not been bigger favorites this season than the -190 moneyline set for this game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
- Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 349.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.87).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|@ Royals
|W 7-4
|Ben Lively vs Daniel Lynch
|June 16
|@ Astros
|W 2-1
|Andrew Abbott vs J.P. France
|June 17
|@ Astros
|W 10-3
|Hunter Greene vs Brandon Bielak
|June 18
|@ Astros
|W 9-7
|Luke Weaver vs Ronel Blanco
|June 19
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Brandon Williamson vs Austin Gomber
|June 20
|Rockies
|-
|Ben Lively vs Noah Davis
|June 21
|Rockies
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Kyle Freeland
|June 23
|Braves
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Jared Shuster
|June 24
|Braves
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Charlie Morton
|June 25
|Braves
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Spencer Strider
|June 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Ben Lively vs Kyle Bradish
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.