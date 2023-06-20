How to Watch the Reds vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
Noah Davis gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds and Will Benson on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 65 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB play.
- Cincinnati ranks 14th in baseball, slugging .400.
- The Reds are 13th in MLB with a .254 batting average.
- Cincinnati has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (349 total runs).
- The Reds are fifth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Reds strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 21st in MLB.
- Cincinnati's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cincinnati's 4.87 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds average baseball's fifth-highest WHIP (1.440).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ben Lively gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Lively has recorded one quality start this season.
- Lively will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Royals
|W 7-4
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Daniel Lynch
|6/16/2023
|Astros
|W 2-1
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|J.P. France
|6/17/2023
|Astros
|W 10-3
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Brandon Bielak
|6/18/2023
|Astros
|W 9-7
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Ronel Blanco
|6/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Austin Gomber
|6/20/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Noah Davis
|6/21/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Kyle Freeland
|6/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Jared Shuster
|6/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Charlie Morton
|6/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Spencer Strider
|6/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Kyle Bradish
