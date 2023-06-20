On Tuesday, June 20 at 7:10 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds (38-35) host the Colorado Rockies (29-46) at Great American Ball Park. Ben Lively will get the nod for the Reds, while Noah Davis will take the hill for the Rockies.

The favored Reds have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (4-4, 4.07 ERA) vs Davis - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 17 games this season and won 10 (58.8%) of those contests.

The Reds have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds played three of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (40%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 10 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Reds vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Votto 1.5 (-125) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 17th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

