Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Will Benson (hitting .414 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .257 with a double, two triples, a home run and 12 walks.
- Benson has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 27 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this year, Benson has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|.143
|AVG
|.359
|.211
|OBP
|.479
|.229
|SLG
|.487
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|16/3
|K/BB
|5/9
|3
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.43).
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.4 per game).
- Davis will start for the Rockies, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
