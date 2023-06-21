Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has an OPS of .788, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .435 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 58th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.
- India has gotten at least one hit in 73.0% of his games this season (54 of 74), with multiple hits 18 times (24.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 74), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- India has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 59.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.313
|AVG
|.230
|.405
|OBP
|.306
|.496
|SLG
|.382
|16
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|19
|23/17
|K/BB
|36/13
|7
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.46 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Seabold (1-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went three innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 5.88 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
