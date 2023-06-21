Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has an OPS of .788, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 58th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

India has gotten at least one hit in 73.0% of his games this season (54 of 74), with multiple hits 18 times (24.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 74), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

India has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 59.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .313 AVG .230 .405 OBP .306 .496 SLG .382 16 XBH 11 4 HR 6 20 RBI 19 23/17 K/BB 36/13 7 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings