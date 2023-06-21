How to Watch the Reds vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds square off against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 24th in MLB play with 68 total home runs.
- Cincinnati is 14th in baseball, slugging .404.
- The Reds have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.255).
- Cincinnati has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (357 total runs).
- The Reds' .333 on-base percentage is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Reds strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 21 mark in MLB.
- Cincinnati's pitching staff is 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.446).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .00 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Abbott is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He will attempt for his fourth straight appearance without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Astros
|W 2-1
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|J.P. France
|6/17/2023
|Astros
|W 10-3
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Brandon Bielak
|6/18/2023
|Astros
|W 9-7
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Ronel Blanco
|6/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Austin Gomber
|6/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-6
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Noah Davis
|6/21/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Connor Seabold
|6/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Jared Shuster
|6/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Charlie Morton
|6/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Spencer Strider
|6/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Kyle Bradish
|6/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Tyler Wells
