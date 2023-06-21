Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (batting .263 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 27 walks.
- Stephenson has recorded a hit in 45 of 70 games this year (64.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (24.3%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (7.1%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has driven home a run in 26 games this year (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games.
- In 40.0% of his games this year (28 of 70), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.240
|AVG
|.257
|.324
|OBP
|.329
|.339
|SLG
|.382
|6
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|17
|33/14
|K/BB
|45/13
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.46 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.4 per game).
- Seabold (1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.88, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
