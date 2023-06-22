Today's WNBA slate features three games, including a matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky.

Today's WNBA Games

The Chicago Sky play the Washington Mystics

The Mystics travel to face the Sky on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

Records and Stats

  • CHI Record: 5-7
  • WAS Record: 7-4
  • CHI Stats: 79.3 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 81.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
  • WAS Stats: 75.8 PPG (12th in WNBA), 73.7 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

  • CHI Key Player: Alanna Smith (10.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.2 APG)
  • WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (18.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -3
  • WAS Odds to Win: -151
  • CHI Odds to Win: +125
  • Total: 154.5 points

The Minnesota Lynx face the Connecticut Sun

The Sun look to pull off an away win at the Lynx on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

Records and Stats

  • MIN Record: 4-8
  • CON Record: 10-3
  • MIN Stats: 76.3 PPG (11th in WNBA), 82.3 Opp. PPG (seventh)
  • CON Stats: 82.8 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

  • MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (20.9 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.5 APG)
  • CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 8.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -4.5
  • CON Odds to Win: -204
  • MIN Odds to Win: +165
  • Total: 158.5 points

The Seattle Storm face the Indiana Fever

The Fever take to the home court of the Storm on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • SEA Record: 3-8
  • IND Record: 4-7
  • SEA Stats: 77.2 PPG (10th in WNBA), 85.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)
  • IND Stats: 82.8 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

  • SEA Key Player: Ezi Magbegor (14.4 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.8 APG)
  • IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (16.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -2.5
  • IND Odds to Win: -136
  • SEA Odds to Win: +112
  • Total: 164 points

