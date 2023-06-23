The field is dwindling at the Viking International Eastbourne, with Caroline Garcia heading into a quarterfinal against Daria Kasatkina. Garcia's odds to win this tournament at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre are +600, fifth-best in the field.

Garcia at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Garcia's Next Match

After getting past Ana Bogdan 6-3, 6-4, Garcia will meet Kasatkina in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 9:05 AM ET.

Garcia is currently listed at -110 to win her next matchup versus Kasatkina. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Caroline Garcia Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1600

US Open odds to win: +1000

Viking International Eastbourne odds to win: +600

Garcia Stats

Garcia beat Bogdan 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Garcia is 51-22 over the past 12 months, with three tournament victories.

Garcia is 4-2 on grass over the past year.

Garcia has played 23.2 games per match in her 73 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

In her six matches on a grass surface over the past year, Garcia has averaged 21 games.

Over the past year, Garcia has been victorious in 28.1% of her return games and 81.5% of her service games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Garcia has won 82.3% of her games on serve and 26.6% on return.

