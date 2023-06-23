Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Fraley and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (78 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves and AJ Smith-Shawver on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has nine doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .270.
- Fraley has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.8%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Fraley has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (46.6%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (17.2%).
- In 18 of 58 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.273
|AVG
|.267
|.339
|OBP
|.379
|.455
|SLG
|.477
|10
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|24
|21/9
|K/BB
|15/15
|6
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.70 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- The Braves will send Smith-Shawver (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, June 15, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
