The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Rockies.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is batting .243 with six doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Maile has had a hit in 14 of 28 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (14.3%).
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (10.7%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this season (21.4%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
.178 AVG .345
.245 OBP .406
.267 SLG .724
2 XBH 7
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
16/3 K/BB 7/3
1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
  • Smith-Shawver (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his third this season.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday, June 15 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
