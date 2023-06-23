Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Rockies.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .243 with six doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Maile has had a hit in 14 of 28 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in three games this year (10.7%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season (21.4%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.178
|AVG
|.345
|.245
|OBP
|.406
|.267
|SLG
|.724
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|16/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Smith-Shawver (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his third this season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday, June 15 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
