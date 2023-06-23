The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Rockies.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .243 with six doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Maile has had a hit in 14 of 28 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (14.3%).

He has gone deep in three games this year (10.7%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season (21.4%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .178 AVG .345 .245 OBP .406 .267 SLG .724 2 XBH 7 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 16/3 K/BB 7/3 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings