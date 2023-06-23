Friday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Atlanta Braves (48-26) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (40-35) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Braves will call on AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) against the Reds and Luke Weaver (1-2).

Reds vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have won in 26, or 48.1%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 15-16 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (362 total, 4.8 per game).

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.86) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule