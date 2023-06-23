Jonathan India will lead the Cincinnati Reds into a matchup with Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 69 home runs.

Fueled by 221 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 14th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 362.

The Reds have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Reds rank 18th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.86 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.435 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Sunday.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Weaver has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has made 11 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Hunter Greene Brandon Bielak 6/18/2023 Astros W 9-7 Away Luke Weaver Ronel Blanco 6/19/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber 6/20/2023 Rockies W 8-6 Home Ben Lively Noah Davis 6/21/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Andrew Abbott Jake Bird 6/23/2023 Braves - Home Luke Weaver AJ Smith-Shawver 6/24/2023 Braves - Home Luke Weaver Jared Shuster 6/25/2023 Braves - Home Ben Lively Charlie Morton 6/26/2023 Orioles - Away Brandon Williamson Kyle Bradish 6/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles - Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson

