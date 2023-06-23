When the Atlanta Braves (48-26) and Cincinnati Reds (40-35) meet in the series opener at Great American Ball Park on Friday, June 23, AJ Smith-Shawver will get the nod for the Braves, while the Reds will send Luke Weaver to the hill. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-150). The over/under is 11 runs for the contest.

Reds vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Smith-Shawver - ATL (1-0, 2.03 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.47 ERA)

Reds vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 41, or 65.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Braves have a 30-13 record (winning 69.8% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 60% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 26, or 48.1%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 15-16 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Jonathan India 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Joey Votto 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+135)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 2nd Win NL Central +300 - 2nd

