A pair of division leaders square off when the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves (48-26) visit the NL East-leading Cincinnati Reds (40-35) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) for the Braves and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Smith-Shawver - ATL (1-0, 2.03 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.47 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver (1-2 with a 6.47 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.47, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .302 against him.

Weaver heads into the game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Weaver has put together seven starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: AJ Smith-Shawver

The Braves will send Smith-Shawver to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, June 15, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs.

He has pitched to a 2.03 ERA this season with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across three games.

Smith-Shawver has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

