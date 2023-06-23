The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson and his .593 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .256 with a double, two triples, two home runs and 15 walks.

In 44.8% of his 29 games this season, Benson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Benson has driven in a run in three games this year (10.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 29 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 .154 AVG .359 .267 OBP .479 .308 SLG .487 2 XBH 3 2 HR 0 3 RBI 2 17/6 K/BB 5/9 3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings