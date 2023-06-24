Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI last time in action, battle Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Joey Votto At The Plate (2022)
- Votto hit .205 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.
- Votto picked up a base hit in 52 of 91 games last season (57.1%), with at least two hits in 13 of those contests (14.3%).
- He went yard in 12.1% of his games last year (11 of 91), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.7% of his 91 games a year ago, Votto picked up an RBI (27 times). He also had nine games with multiple RBIs (9.9%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
- He scored a run in 28.6% of his 91 games last season, with two or more runs in 5.5% of those games (five).
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.185
|AVG
|.224
|.312
|OBP
|.326
|.389
|SLG
|.352
|15
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|15
|44/25
|K/BB
|53/19
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff ranked second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
- Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Shuster gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Friday, June 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.57, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
