Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jonathan India (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Braves.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .428, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.
- India has recorded a hit in 55 of 76 games this year (72.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (23.7%).
- He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 76), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.2% of his games this season, India has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season (59.2%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.304
|AVG
|.230
|.401
|OBP
|.306
|.478
|SLG
|.382
|16
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|19
|25/18
|K/BB
|36/13
|7
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, 1.1 per game).
- Shuster (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, June 16 against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.57, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
