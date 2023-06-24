Kevin Newman -- with a slugging percentage of .519 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .268 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

In 66.0% of his games this year (35 of 53), Newman has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (20.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 53), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.0% of his games this season, Newman has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 of 53 games (34.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 24 .253 AVG .288 .290 OBP .366 .384 SLG .388 7 XBH 8 3 HR 0 15 RBI 11 18/5 K/BB 7/10 4 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings