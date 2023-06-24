Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kevin Newman -- with a slugging percentage of .519 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Braves Player Props
|Reds vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Reds vs Braves
|Reds vs Braves Odds
|Reds vs Braves Prediction
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .268 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- In 66.0% of his games this year (35 of 53), Newman has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (20.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 53), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.0% of his games this season, Newman has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 of 53 games (34.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|.253
|AVG
|.288
|.290
|OBP
|.366
|.384
|SLG
|.388
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|11
|18/5
|K/BB
|7/10
|4
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, 1.1 per game).
- Shuster makes the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday, June 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.