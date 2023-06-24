Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Senzel -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .244 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Senzel has picked up a hit in 29 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.2%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Senzel has picked up an RBI in 44.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 36.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|.216
|AVG
|.278
|.257
|OBP
|.380
|.320
|SLG
|.443
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|14
|27/5
|K/BB
|17/13
|3
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, 1.1 per game).
- Shuster (4-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, June 16, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
